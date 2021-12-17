A nine-year Denton police officer who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in September was indicted Thursday in connection with the assault.
Daniel J. Neighbors, 40, is accused of assaulting his girlfriend and then preventing her from seeking help. He was indicted Thursday by a Denton County grand jury on one count of assault family violence and interference with an emergency request for assistance.
He was a nine-year veteran of the Denton Police Department at the time of his arrest. The Aubrey Police Department made the arrest on Sept. 29 at a home on Countryside Drive.
At the time of his arrest, he was put on paid administrative leave, and a spokesperson for the department on Friday confirmed he was still on administrative leave. Neighbors is part of the patrol division and is making $87,547 annually.
Aubrey police Lt. David Bruce said a woman came into their department the morning of Sept. 29 to report the assault, which allegedly had happened within the preceding 18 hours. The woman alleged Neighbors took her phone from her when she wanted to call 911.
Bruce said they booked Neighbors into the Denton County Jail, but the public portal showing arrests doesn’t show his booking. A call to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail, had not been returned by Friday afternoon.
