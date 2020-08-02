Mental health units within police departments have steered people away from the criminal justice system and toward resources they really need, a University of North Texas professor said.
This is the Denton Police Department’s goal with the upcoming Mental Health Division. Rather than wait until the city of Denton’s budget proposals in October, Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said he’s taking the opportunity to transition existing vacancies into a unit designed to respond to mental health-related 911 calls.
The mental health unit will pair licensed social workers with Denton police officers under a licensed social worker manager. The officers will be plain-clothed and not in uniform when responding to calls. Those aspects merge portions of Houston and San Antonio’s teams.
“This has been something I’ve been thinking about since I got the job [as chief of police in Denton], before I swore in, on how we could transition to a more holistic approach to respond to mental health calls,” Dixon said Friday. “The premise behind it is we could [pair a police officer and social worker] and have them be the primary responders to calls that involve mental health or potential for mental illness, especially people in crisis.”
With the mental health unit, Dixon said he hopes they can conclude those 911 calls without anyone getting hurt. During a Denton City Council meeting on July 21, he said this division is also a part of reimagining police departments and moving funding around as a response to the national conversations to defund the police.
“I think it’s what we should be striving to do, not just now but all the time — constantly reevaluating how we can work towards having a better response when it comes to mental health,” Dixon said.
Dixon said the department is also looking at adopting Houston’s model of having a mental health social worker work at the dispatch center so they can better screen calls that relate to mental health.
When reaching out to someone experiencing a mental health crisis, UNT Professor Rachita Sharma, who has a doctorate in rehabilitation counseling, said people responding have to quickly build rapport with that person and show a genuine interest in connecting with them, express that the person’s feelings are validated and not appear defensive.
“As a provider, or someone trying to de-escalate, first and foremost, try to treat that person with dignity and respect instead of acting in a way that invokes shame or dismissiveness,” Sharma said.
Sharma said a lot of these mental health units have been able to reduce unnecessary arrests of people with mental illness.
“Really, the idea is to allow police to work with behavioral health workers to ensure appropriate resources are provided to that person,” she said. “This just allows them to divert people away from the criminal justice system and to mental health resources. That’s the whole point of defunding the police. It doesn’t mean to defund them, but to allocate [money] so it’s not going to punitive measures that feed people to the criminal justice system.”
Among those in the division will be the two officers from the homeless outreach team. Dixon said this is because there’s some overlap between mental illness and people experiencing homelessness. The other four officers are yet to be decided, but Dixon hopes to hire them by October so they can begin training.
“The four we’ll be selecting, first we’ll put a posting out to see who’s interested in doing something like this because it’ll be [a first for the department],” he said. “Like we’ve been doing with other sources, we’ll be bringing in Denton County MHMR folks to sit on that selection board so we can, as best we can, vet the candidates and make sure they have a heart specific on responding to those in crisis.”
Once the unit is formed, Dixon said the officers will receive training from a mental health school. The social workers will also receive training from police.
“The [clinicians] already have base knowledge in dealing with people in crisis, and I want to make sure we get them going to training with the police officers they’ll be working with so they can develop their team concept together,” Dixon said.
The police department’s training for the clinicians will include defense tactics training.
“We have a duty to make sure we equip those social workers on how to keep themselves safe,” Dixon said. “Because you’re vetting calls in an emergency setting, there could be times they respond when there’s mental illness component and they get there, and they’re not [in a mental health crisis]. They’ll need to know how to defend themselves should they need it.”
The division’s job isn’t over after they’re done responding to a call.
“We’re also going to have them be able to do some follow up... kind of in the same vein as we have our victim service counselors doing — connecting people with resources post-call and then doing follow-ups weeks and months later to check up on them because I think we have a duty, as we’re also part of the community that we serve, to make sure our community members are being taken care of,” Dixon told City Council.