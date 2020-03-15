The Denton Police Department announced issuance of a temporary response protocol regarding the city’s ongoing response to COVID-19. The temporary protocol, according to a Denton PD press release, activates additional phone lines for all non-emergency situation beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday using the phone number (940)-349-8173.
The goal of the temporary protocol aims to protect residents and officers from potential exposure to coronavirus.
“Denton PD has been closely monitoring the evolving regarding COVID-19, and we recognize that social distancing is strongly recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to prevent the spread of this virus,” according to the Denton PD press release. “This additional phone line will limit the number of times our officers need to come into direct contact with residents or enter residents’ homes.”
Additionally, the front lobby of the police department, located at 601 E. Hickory Street, will be closed until further notice, according to the press release, “out of an abundance of caution during the City’s COVID-19 response.”
Depending on the circumstances, officers may still be dispatched to locations, according to the press release.
These circumstances include thefts; sexual assaults; family and domestic disturbances, including fights; missing persons and welfare concerns, among other possible scenarios. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said that the temporary response protocol would remain in place "until the city lifts all states of emergency."