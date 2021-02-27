The Denton Police Department is investigating two Friday shootings and has arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with one of them, according to a police report.
The report states officers first responded to the 3400 block of Joyce Lane at about 6:42 p.m. after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. While the report does not specify which came first, officers also responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Fallmeadow Street. Shell casings were found at both locations, and it is not believed anyone was struck in either incident.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the Fallmeadow Street incident on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Denton Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the circumstances of both shootings are actively being investigated and that no further details could be released as of Saturday afternoon.
Other reports
100 block of Maple Street — A 59-year-old man was arrested Friday night after a caller reported he was panhandling and he allegedly couldn’t tell officers where he lived, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at about 6:46 p.m. and spoke to the man, who they observed was slurring his speech. He allegedly denied panhandling and couldn’t tell police where he lived. He said his sister was coming to pick him up, but when officers asked him to get her on the phone, he allegedly struggled to use it, eventually dialing the number of a closed business.
The man allegedly admitted to drinking an alcoholic beverage earlier, and he was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
9100 block of Teasley Lane — A man called police Friday night to report his vehicle had been shot with a BB gun and keyed while he was at work, according to a police report.
The man called police at about 6:34 p.m., telling them he went to work in the morning and that when he returned in the afternoon, he found his vehicle damaged. Specifically, he said the windshield had been shot with a BB gun and that the hood was keyed. Police reported the incident as criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 425 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 34 people into the Denton County Jail.