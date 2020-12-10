A truck was reported stolen Wednesday in a string of burglaries where video footage shows a person in a red bandana checking vehicles around 3 a.m., according to a police report.
Several residents in the 2100 and 2200 blocks of Winthrop Hill Road reported burglaries and thefts or provided police with security footage Wednesday of the early morning incidents. A Denton Police Department spokesperson said the department is investigating the reports as related.
Police were first dispatched to the neighborhood after a 5:45 a.m. call where a man said someone entered his wife’s vehicle.
He told police he had video of a person walking in front of their home in the 2200 block of Winthrop Hill Road around 3:47 a.m., the possible burglar who entered his wife’s unlocked vehicle and took business cards and unspecified papers.
The report says video footage showed a person with a red bandana over their face carrying a backpack and a duffle-style bag. While speaking with the couple, police were notified of another burglary report in the same block.
A second 911 caller told police around 7 a.m. his truck was stolen sometime between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, the time his wife returned home and noticed the garage door was open and the truck was missing.
The report says the keys to the $35,000 Yukon were inside the vehicle as well as some credit cards, a $250 pair of sunglasses, a $40 purse, a $20 wallet and $200 in cash. The couple’s other vehicle was also in the garage and $15 in cash was stolen from the center console.
An officer assisting in the burglary calls was dispatched to a home in the 2100 block of Winthrop Hill Road around 7:59 a.m. The homeowner told the officer they had video footage of a person wearing a red face covering carrying a red bag and black backpack trying to get into vehicles parked in his driveway around 3:30 a.m.
While speaking with other residents in the block, officers learned a woman’s banking card was stolen from her vehicle and was used in Fort Worth that morning. The caller also located a battery-powered leaf blower that didn’t belong to them next to her vehicle. The woman told police she got a call from her bank around 8 a.m. about the possible fraudulent use of her card at another location in Fort Worth.
Police took the leaf blower for evidence and later learned this belonged to another Winthrop Hill Road resident. A caller around 11:45 a.m. reported their leaf blower stolen and said they saw a post on social media asking if anyone in the neighborhood was missing an electric blower. He told police it was sitting in the backyard by the back door.
Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said police believe the culprit or culprits got to the neighborhood in a stolen vehicle. They didn’t have a description of the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call 940-349-7957.