Denton police are investigating a shooting in the 1700 block of South Loop 288 following a call around 4:19 p.m. Tuesday, a department spokesperson said.
Spokesperson Amy Cunningham said a caller reported a vehicle was struck by gunfire at RaceTrac by South Loop 288 and Brinker Road. A suspect left the area.
No injuries have been reported, but there’s a significant police presence in the area as officers investigate, according to a social media post from the department.
This story will be updated.