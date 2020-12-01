A 27-year-old man found with gunshot wounds early Tuesday outside the Hampton Inn and Suites was later pronounced dead at a hospital, authorities said.
The Denton Police Department is investigating a homicide after being dispatched to a shots heard call around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. Multiple callers reported hearing several shots fired and at least one caller said they saw a man lying on the ground in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Centre Place Drive near the Hampton Inn and Suites, according to a news release.
The release says officers located an unconscious man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said it's currently unknown if the victim was a guest at the hotel. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning, but Cunningham said the department has identified a possible suspect in connection to the shooting.
According to the release, the department isn't releasing the identity of the victim pending family notification.
Tuesday's shooting is the first homicide in over a month. Two men were arrested in connection to a homicide on Oct. 24 in the 100 block of Duchess Drive that also left one person injured.
The shooting also follows an incident in which a 31-year-old man charged in connection to four homicides Dallas-Fort Worth area is also Denton police's suspect in a shooting that injured two women on Nov. 17. The suspect, Jeremy Harris, was booked into the Collin County Jail Nov. 20 and is being held in lieu of a $4 million bail.