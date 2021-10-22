One man was killed in a car crash this morning that happened just before 2:17 a.m. in west Denton, authorities said.
The crash happened at Jim Christal Road and Western Boulevard, toward the industrial part of town. The intersection for the two roads was closed until about 9:10 a.m.
The person killed had not been identified by 8:40 a.m. Amy Cunningham, a spokesperson for the Denton Police Department, said police were still out at the crash scene investigating at the time.
A preliminary investigation found the driver of a Nissan pickup truck didn't stop at a stop sign and struck a Toyota sedan on its passenger side. The Toyota driver was found dead at the scene, and the Nissan driver was ejected from his car, sustaining serious injuries.
A news release says the Nissan driver was traveling west on Jim Christal Road at a high rate of speed, while the Toyota driver was going north on North Western Boulevard.
Cunningham said a suspect is unconscious with serious injuries, and no one has been arrested as of Friday afternoon. She said alcohol is a factor in the crash investigation because paramedics reported smelling alcohol on the Nissan driver's person. The news release says speed is also a factor in the crash.
The Nissan driver was taken to a local hospital. His injuries in the release were described as serious to critical.
Sixteen fatal crashes have happened in Denton this year, and 19 people have died, but Friday's crash is the first in more than a year being investigated as intoxication manslaughter.
Jim Christal is closed from U.S. Cold Storage, 3255 Jim Christal Road, to west of Western Boulevard. Western is closed between the 500 and 1500 blocks of the road.
This story is developing and will be updated.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.