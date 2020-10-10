The Denton Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting with no injuries in the 300 block of Wrangler Lane, the department stated via social media.
Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said officers were dispatched to the area at about 6:22 p.m. Saturday regarding the shooting. Officers have located shell casings but no victims, and the area has a heavy police presence as officers continue to search the area and investigate. There is no information on a suspect at this time, she said.
Beckwith suggested that anyone with information on the incident call the Denton Police Department's non-emergency number at 940-349-8181 and ask to speak to a supervisor on duty.