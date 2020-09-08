Denton police are investigating the death of a woman after receiving calls early Tuesday about an unconscious person lying in lanes of traffic in the 1800 block of South Loop 288, according to a news release.
Denton Fire Rescue and the Denton Police Department were dispatched following a call about an unconscious person around 3:37 a.m. The release says she was pronounced dead at the scene despite first responders and others at the scene attempting to make lifesaving efforts.
The woman’s identity is currently undetermined, and investigators are trying to determine what led to her death. All lanes of traffic were closed from about 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. between Brinker Road and the Denton Crossing shopping center while officers conducted a preliminary investigation.
Denton police ask anyone with information on the case to call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-8477.