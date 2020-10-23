The Denton Police Department dropped a charge for a 33-year-old man who allegedly tampered with evidence after asking officers for a ride Tuesday evening, a department spokesperson said.
The man was booked into the Denton County Jail Wednesday on the tampering with evidence charge. He was released Thursday.
Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Fort Worth Drive Tuesday in reference to a suspicious person/welfare concern. According to the police report, they agreed to give the man a ride and asked him to place his belongings in a plastic bag to ensure he wasn't transporting illegal drugs.
A department spokesperson said a concerned resident's email to Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon about the arrest prompted a review.
"We reviewed the arrest and after concluding a review, we dropped the tampering with evidence charge," department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said. "They determined it wasn't something they wanted to pursue."
The police report said he threw something to the other side of the parking lot while he was emptying his pockets to place things into a plastic bag. Officers asked what he threw and he allegedly said "nothing."
Police found a ballpoint pen packet containing a substance the arrested man said was marijuana residue, according to the report.