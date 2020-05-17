An unidentified man died of an apparent gunshot wound Saturday evening after he was found in the 200 block of South Bonnie Brae Street, according to a press release.
Denton Police spokeswoman Amy Cunningham said police were dispatched because a caller said there was an unconscious person. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, where he was was later declared dead. The victim has not been identified pending family notification, according to the release.
Police say the suspect is a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, who was wearing a black hoodie and black or gray sweatpants. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at (940)-349-8109.