The Denton Police Department announced Friday that it was accepted into the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement Project, or ABLE, a national initiative from Georgetown University’s Law Center that focuses on improving law enforcement culture by supporting peer intervention and accountability among officers.
DPD will join 30 other law enforcement agencies nationwide as Georgetown rolls out the project, aimed at improving the way officers interact with each other to prevent misconduct, reduce mistakes, and promote health and wellness.
“Intervening in another’s action is harder than it looks after the fact, but it’s a skill we all can learn,” said Jonathan Aronie, ABLE board of advisors chair, in a news release. “And frankly, it’s a skill we all need — police and non-police. ABLE teaches that skill.”
In coming weeks, DPD instructors will be certified as ABLE trainers, and in coming months, all of the department’s officers will receive eight hours of active bystandership training designed to “change the culture of policing.”
More information on the ABLE project can be found at its website.
— Justin Grass