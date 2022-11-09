Decriminalize Denton rally
Proposition B takes center stage in November for Denton residents to determine if police should officially ignore low-level marijuana possession, directed by a new city ordinance that seeks to bring common-sense cannabis reform to Denton.

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

Less than 24 hours after its passage, Denton city staff and police released a press release regarding the implementation of the marijuana decriminalization ordinance, claiming that some provisions won’t be implemented until U.S. Congress and the Texas Legislature amend related laws.

The University of North Texas and Denton County Sheriff's Office also shared reactions with the Denton Record-Chronicle Wednesday.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

