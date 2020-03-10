Police escorts for funerals in Denton won’t be discontinued anytime soon, but city staff and the Denton Police Department are discussing possible outsourcing for these escorts, Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon says.
Dixon said Tuesday that the Denton Police Department is using on-duty resources — their officers — for these police escorts and that it’s not sustainable; however, there are no immediate plans to discontinue these services.
Funeral processions, high-ranking officials and celebrities often hire police escorts to safely transport passengers to their destinations. For funerals, that would be transportation from a funeral home to the burial site.
“We’re not ending it, but we’re giving funeral homes the ability to hire an escort company,” Dixon said in a phone call Tuesday afternoon. “The city is growing, and there’s a growing need to respond, and we simply can’t do [police escorts] with on-duty resources.”
In an email, Dixon said the department has been talking for more than a year about creating an ordinance to allow funeral directors to hire escort companies.
“These companies use licensed Texas peace officers who have motorcycles or vehicles equipped with the proper emergency equipment,” Dixon said in the email. “These officers will still have the same authority granted to them by law to hold intersections and proceed through them.”
Sarah Kuechler, a spokeswoman for the city of Denton, said discussions regarding funeral procession police escorts are ongoing.
Nothing has yet been scheduled for recommendation or presentation to the Denton City Council. Dixon said they are nowhere near a presentation to City Council and that they still have to draft an ordinance.
Steve Bowles, owner of the Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, said there has been one meeting between four Denton funeral homes, city staff and Dixon regarding police escorts.
“There is some discussion about changing the policy, but there is no discontinuance in escorts,” Bowles said.
Justin DeBerry, the funeral director for Bill DeBerry Funeral Homes, said that while Denton police are still offering police escorts, they will not include lights and sirens or block intersections.
DeBerry said he doesn’t expect not having escorts to affect his funeral home greatly since they don’t have the escorts for every funeral.