Denton Police have asked for help from the public in identifying a suspect in an assault that took place Saturday at Buc-ee’s.
Video of the assault, which shows the suspect, a man in a black shirt and brown hat, punching another man, has gone viral on social media, with many believing the incident was politically charged.
According to a press release from the department, officers were dispatched to a local hospital at about 12:40 p.m., where they spoke to the victim of the assault. He told police that he and a friend observed supporters of Donald Trump at the location and that a verbal argument ensued, after which he was punched in the face by the suspect.
Officers observed an abrasion below the victim’s right eyebrow and also observed he had a broken tooth, the release states. The release also states the suspect was last seen in a dark-colored Dodge Ram.
The incident has gained attention nationally. TMZ reported on the assault, noting that rapper YG's "FDT (F*** Donald Trump)" was playing in the background as it occurred.
Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon posted images of the assault via Twitter and stated a report has been taken and detectives are conducting an investigation. He asked anyone with information to call the department at 940-349-8181 and added it is unknown if the suspect is from Denton or the surrounding area.
