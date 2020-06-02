The Denton Police Department arrested two women late Monday for violating the city ordinance regarding peaceful protesting, a department spokesperson said Tuesday.
The city of Denton established an ordinance through June 7 to promote peaceful protesting after reports of rioting and looting in the U.S. surrounding police brutality protests after George Floyd’s death in May while in police custody.
Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said people violating the order — which established a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and prohibits bags larger than clutch bags, weapons and projectiles or signs with components that could be used as weapons — could be arrested.
Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said about 100 people were still at the Square around 11 p.m. Monday, two hours after curfew.
Three women were antagonizing police and protesters late Monday and fled on foot, but Denton police were able to arrest one of them. The 19-year-old woman was arrested for violating the city ordinance violations Class C.
Around 11 p.m., Beckwith said police had protective shields and riot helmets to protect themselves from projectiles. Officers were announcing that the curfew was in effect and that protesters needed to leave.
A 34-year-old woman allegedly used a riot shield bearing the words “no justice, no peace” to hit officers’ riot shields.
She was arrested on two local violations — having a weapon and being out past curfew. Beckwith said the riot shield was turned into a sign and had rigid components, which the ordinance prohibits.
An inmate booking report from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office showed the department booked two people into the Denton County Jail early Tuesday on riot participation and criminal mischief charges.
Protests in the city have grown in size since Saturday as more people join in to stand up for the black community in the United States and speak out against police brutality. Monday’s protest brought out thousands of protesters as they marched across the city, chanting and calling for change from 6 p.m. until late Monday night.
The veteran memorial on the downtown Square was spray-painted, and there were cardboard signs on the Confederate soldier monument, but both were cleaned up by Tuesday morning.
Indivisible Denton has announced protests at 6 p.m. through June 8 starting at the Denton Police Department at 601 E. Hickory St.