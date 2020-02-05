Denton police announced Wednesday morning that they have arrested three men in connection with Steven Daniels' shooting death over New Year's Eve and charged them with capital murder.
Jalin Hargrove, 23, and Earnest Rogers, 26, and Jacques Smith, 21, have been identified as the suspects, according to a Denton Police Department press release.
The arrests followed a set of search warrants executed in Rowlett. Denton detectives and investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety obtained the warrants in connection to both the Denton case and a double homicide reported at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday. Smith, Rogers' nephew, was named as the only one of the three suspected to be responsible for the Commerce killings.
According to Dallas-Fort Worth media outlets, Abbaney Matts was found dead along with her sister, Deja Matts, a freshman at the university. Abbaney Matts' 2-year-old son was also injured, although the nature of his injuries was not clear.
Daniels, 22, was found shot in the chest on New Year's Eve and died shortly after midnight Jan. 1.
Daniels had been talking with a female friend at his home in the 900 block of Cleveland Street in Denton minutes before his murder, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained from the Denton Police Department through a Public Information Act request. The woman told police Daniels' phone "'lit up,' to which he told her to remain in the apartment. She said the victim took his phone and pistol with him upon leaving the apartment."
The affidavit said neither phone nor pistol had been found by the time it was written, but an informant speaking to Dallas police told them Smith, Rogers' nephew, tried to sell the pistol to them at some point.
The phone number used to contact Daniels just before his death was registered to a Denton woman, a previous associate of Rogers' who was not arrested in connection with the shootings. Allison Beckwith, a Denton police spokeswoman, said the woman is not a suspect in any of the crimes. Surveillance footage from an area convenience store showed Rogers and Hargrove purchasing items, and bank records showed the card used was registered to the same associate.
Denton County court records list the woman's address as the same one used by Rogers in an ongoing case against him for two Class A misdemeanor charges. His plea hearing in that case is scheduled for March 3.
The Dallas informant told officers they could find Rogers in the 8300 block of Luna Drive in Rowlett. Officers reported seeing him at the home on Monday.
Hargrove and Rogers were booked into the Denton City Jail at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. As of Wednesday afternoon, each was being held on a $1 million bond.
Rangers transported Smith to the Hunt County Jail.
According to county records, Rogers was arrested in 2018 by The Colony Police Department on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and theft of a firearm. As of Wednesday, he had a March 3 appointment for a plea hearing in Denton County for two counts of interfering with emergency requests for assistance. Each charge is classified as a Class A misdemeanor.
During a Wednesday afternoon news conference, Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said Smith and the investigation into him was unrelated to DPD's investigation into Hargrove and Rogers. When his department was nearing completion into their investigation into those two, Dixon said the Rowlett Police Department informed them that the Texas Rangers were pursuing a suspect at the same residence in Rowlett. He described the cooperation as the convergence of two distinct investigations.
The affidavits released listed the home in Rowlett as both Hargrove and Rogers' residence.
Denton police initially refused to provide more information about the cases, citing the ongoing investigation. Dixon allowed a few minutes for questions after his address, but released few details not previously announced. He said divulging too much information now might endanger eventual prosecution.
He said he hopes DPD officers can soon interview all three suspects to parse out each's involvement. Dixon said his department doesn't have any information linking Hargrove or Rogers to either Denton university, but both are connected to the city through a third party. It was not immediately clear if the third party was the female associate previously mentioned.