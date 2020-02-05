Denton police announced this morning that they have arrested three men in connection with Steven Daniels' shooting death over New Year's Eve and charged them with capital murder.
Jalin Hargrove, 23, Earnest Rogers, 26, and Jacques Smith, 21, have been identified as the suspects, according to a Denton Police Department press release.
Daniels, 22, was found shot in the chest on New Year's Eve and died shortly after midnight.
The arrests followed a set of search warrants executed in Rowlett. Denton detectives and investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety obtained the warrants in connection to both the Denton case and a double homicide reported at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday.
According to DFW media outlets, Abbaney Matts was found dead in her room along with her sister, Deja Matts, a freshman at the university. Abbaney Matts' 2-year-old son was also injured, although the nature of his injuries was not clear.
Hargrove and Rogers were booked into the Denton jail at approximately 8:30 Tuesday night. As of Wednesday afternoon, each was held on a $1 million bond.
Denton police initially refused to provide more information about the cases, citing the ongoing investigation. The department announced Chief Frank Dixon would address reporters during an afternoon press conference, but no new information would be presented.
Wednesday afternoon, the Denton Record-Chronicle submitted a formal request for documents relating to the arrests of Hargrove and Rogers.
This is a developing story and will be updated.