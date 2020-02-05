Steven Daniels, the Denton man shot and killed over New Year’s Eve, might have received a message from the man accused of killing him moments before his death, according to a probable cause affidavit released Wednesday afternoon.
Denton police announced Wednesday morning that they had arrested three men in connection with Daniels’ shooting death and charged them with capital murder.
Jalin Hargrove, 23, Earnest Rogers, 26, and Jacques Smith, 21, have been identified as the suspects, according to a Denton Police Department news release.
The arrests followed a set of search warrants executed in Rowlett. Denton detectives and investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety obtained the warrants in connection with both the Denton case and a double homicide reported at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday. Smith, Rogers’ nephew, was the only suspect alleged to also be involved in the Commerce killings.
According to Dallas-Fort Worth media outlets, Abbaney Matts was found dead along with her sister, Deja Matts, a freshman at the university. Abbaney Matts’ 2-year-old son was also injured, although the nature of his injuries was not clear.
Daniels, 22, was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of his Denton apartment on New Year’s Eve and died shortly after midnight Jan. 1.
Daniels had been talking with a female friend at his apartment in the 900 block of Cleveland Street minutes before his slaying, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained from the Denton Police Department through a Public Information Act request. The woman told police Daniels’ phone “’lit up,’ to which he told her to remain in the apartment. She said the victim took his phone and pistol with him upon leaving the apartment,” according to the affidavit.
The affidavit indicated neither the phone nor pistol had been found by the time it was written, but an informant speaking to Dallas police said Smith tried to sell the pistol to them.
The phone number used to contact Daniels just before his death was registered to a Denton woman, a previous associate of Rogers’ who was not arrested in connection with the shootings. Allison Beckwith, a Denton police spokeswoman, said the woman is not a suspect in any of the crimes. Surveillance footage from an area convenience store showed Rogers and Hargrove purchasing items, and bank records showed the card used was registered to the woman.
Denton County court records list the woman’s address as the same one used by Rogers in an ongoing case against him for two Class A misdemeanor charges. His plea hearing in that case is scheduled for March 3.
The Dallas informant told officers they could find Rogers at a home in the 8300 block of Luna Drive in Rowlett. Officers reported seeing him at the residence on Monday, where all three men were eventually arrested Tuesday.
Hargrove and Rogers were booked into the Denton City Jail at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. As of Wednesday afternoon, each was being held in lieu of a $1 million bond.
Texas Rangers arrested Smith and transported him to the Hunt County Jail. He is being held in lieu of a $2 million bond, $1 million each for the charges in Denton County and Hunt County. In Hunt County, Smith is charged with capital murder of multiple persons, among other charges.
According to county records, Rogers was arrested in 2018 by The Colony Police Department on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and theft of a firearm.
Until Tuesday’s arrest, Smith was not part of the investigation by Denton police into Daniels’ killing, Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said during a Wednesday news conference. When his department was nearing completion of their investigation into Hargrove and Rogers, Dixon said the Rowlett Police Department informed them that the Texas Rangers were pursuing a suspect (Smith) at the same residence in Rowlett. He described the cooperation as the convergence of two distinct investigations.
The affidavits listed the home in Rowlett as Hargrove and Rogers’ residence.
Hunt County records list Smith as a resident of Rowlett but do not list his exact address.
Denton police declined to provide more information about the cases, citing the ongoing investigation. Dixon allowed a few minutes for questions after his address but released few details not previously announced. He said divulging too much information now might endanger eventual prosecution.
Dixon said he hopes DPD officers can soon interview all three suspects to parse out each’s involvement. Dixon said his department doesn’t have any information linking Hargrove or Rogers to either Denton university, but both are connected to the city through a third party. It was not immediately clear if the third party was the female associate previously mentioned.