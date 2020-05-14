This story was updated at 2:05 p.m. to reflect more information on the suspect.
The Denton Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a bank robbery that occurred around 10 a.m. Thursday at Chase Bank on West University Drive, a department spokesperson said.
Mark Bergeman, 28, was located near Walmart on University Drive across the street from the bank. He was arrested and booked into Denton City Jail around noon Thursday. Jail records show he is charged with robbery.
Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said Bergeman passed a note to a bank teller and made off with about $1,000. No weapons were involved.
No injuries occurred during the robbery at Chase Bank, Denton police said.
Chase Bank at 2805 W. University Drive was closed while officers investigate, police said on social media.
