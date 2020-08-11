Denton police arrested a 37-year-old man Tuesday evening on allegations of assault following a short chase, a department spokesperson said.
Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of East University Drive to a person with a gun call. An initial call to police came around 5:53 p.m. with a second call around 6:38 p.m. Tuesday.
Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said police located a man who matched the description, and he fled on foot when they tried to detain him. Police were able to catch and arrest him in the 1900 block of North Ruddell Street.
He was booked into the city jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest or detention.