The Denton Police Department arrested a 19-year-old who allegedly committed multiple aggravated robberies in Denton and surrounding cities over the last month, according to a news release.
The release says Denton Police Department detectives and SWAT conducted a sting operation on Cordell Street near Denton High School Wednesday afternoon, but waited until after school before attempting to make any arrests as a safety precaution.
Ismael Ramos was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery. He was booked into the Denton City Jail Wednesday evening.