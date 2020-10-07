FlashingLights05.JPG

The Denton Police Department arrested a 19-year-old who allegedly committed multiple aggravated robberies in Denton and surrounding cities over the last month, according to a news release.

The release says Denton Police Department detectives and SWAT conducted a sting operation on Cordell Street near Denton High School Wednesday afternoon, but waited until after school before attempting to make any arrests as a safety precaution.

Ismael Ramos was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery. He was booked into the Denton City Jail Wednesday evening. 

