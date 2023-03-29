Denton police arrested a 36-year-old man Tuesday after he broke into his ex-girlfriend's car on Monday, hid in the back seat and tried to strangle her.
Kyle Ryan Lortz was booked into the city jail on two felony charges when police discovered a disturbing pattern of stalking and violence against his ex-girlfriend. He was transferred to Denton County Jail on Wednesday.
Officers responded to a call at 9:52 a.m. Monday. The caller was a woman who said her ex-boyfriend had tried to kill her. Officers reported that the victim was clearly frightened, and was sobbing while holding her dog.
The woman told officers that she made a trip to Kroger on South Loop 288. When she returned to her car, her dog was acting unusual, and when she looked at the driver's seat, she saw a tool that is often used to get into a locked car. She didn't see anything else out of place and got into the car, according to the police report. She then heard Lortz speaking to her from the back seat, and mentioned a police report he accused her of filing in another jurisdiction.
The police report describes that the victim then saw a black zip tie dropping over her head from the back seat, and that Lortz began strangling her. The victim said she used all of her strength to remove the zip tie from her throat, but Lortz allegedly threatened to "get the zip tie all the way around her neck" if she tried to get out of the car, the report said.
The woman was able to get her dog and flee the car. A witness let the victim get in her passenger seat with her dog, then drove away from the immediate area until they felt it was safe enough to call the police.
During an investigation, Denton police found an earlier report made against Lortz in another police department by the same victim.
The report alleged that Lortz followed the victim on March 23, abducted her, tied her up and beat her. The report said Lortz then placed a gun to the victim's chin and threatened to kill her. He then pushed her from the car and drove off with her belongings. The victim was taken to the hospital to treat her injuries.
Police were also able to review surveillance footage outside of the Kroger shopping center, which confirmed the victim's account of the incident on Monday. The surveillance footage also showed Lortz lying on the ground, where he appeared to be doing something to her car, police said. Officers believe Lortz was placing a tracking device on the victim's car.
On Tuesday, Denton police executed a search warrant on Lortz's vehicle, where they found items belonging to the victim as well as zip ties, which investigators believe he used to try to strangle the victim.
Denton police took Lortz into custody on a felony charge of obstruction or retaliation and a separate felony charge of stalking.
Bail of $150,000 was set for each charge, and authorities issued an emergency protective order for the victim.
