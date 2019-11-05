Hundreds of volunteers will pack more than 100,000 meals for starving children Friday and Saturday as part of the Denton Packs Hope event.
The undertaking was organized after a successful inaugural event in 2018 when 500 volunteers prepared and shipped more than 122,000 nutritionally balanced meals to Uganda.
David Grant, the owner of 5 Star Rental, offered to host Denton Packs Hope at Red Barn Events, a wedding venue in Aubrey.
Grant said all the good the event does trumps a weekend of revenue for his company.
“It’s about recognizing that it’s more than just us,” Grant said. “Caring for others defines who we are as a company, and it’s part of our culture. This event draws the community together to do something worthwhile, and I think that makes it extremely appealing to us.”
Denton Packs Hope partnered with Feed My Starving Children, a Christian nonprofit that provides nutritionally complete meals to malnourished children, to host the event.
To date, FMSC has shipped more than 2.4 billion meals to children in more than 100 countries, according to the organization’s website.
Additionally, 20 local businesses helped sponsor the event to purchase supplies for the weekend, Grant said.
Donations and volunteers for two-hour shifts on both Friday and Saturday are still needed.
“It’s a really great time,” Grant said. “Everyone puts on a hairnet and gets into an assembly line formation to scoop rice, soy and vitamins. We all come together as a team working towards a common goal. In the end you get to see your hard work sent off to people who will greatly benefit from it.”
To volunteer or donate, visit DentonPacksHope.com.