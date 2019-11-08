City officials could soon increase the distance between most new buildings and old gas wells, following a recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission this week.
Commissioners took testimony during an hour-long public hearing Wednesday night before voting 5-1 in favor of a 500-foot distance, which would double the current requirement for a “reverse setback.”
A reverse setback is the distance the city requires between an existing gas well and new homes, schools, churches, parks and other protected uses — places where people gather and public health is at stake.
Only commissioner Brian Beck opposed the recommendation. He wanted to postpone the vote pending additional information, but he had no takers on his motion to do so.
Ed Soph, a longtime Denton resident and founder of the Denton Drilling Advisory Group, said he was not comfortable with city officials citing an outdated study as the basis for increasing the reverse setback. He asked the commission to delay its vote and recommendation until they can gather more scientific information about health effects.
A range of health effects have been reported in communities with oil and gas production facilities, including increased rates of asthma and other breathing difficulties, fetal development and other neurological disorders, and increased rates of certain cancers.
“The city did not do its due diligence,” Soph said during the public hearing, adding that some newer studies found health impacts at distances less than a 1,000 feet and up to a mile away from production facilities.
His call for a delay was echoed by several other members of Denton DAG, including Jodi Ismert, who said 500 feet was not far.
“If you play golf, it’s a 9-iron,” Ismert said, describing the distance a golf ball can cover with this popular choice of club for short chip shots.
But the call for a delay puzzled commissioners who saw the increased distance as progress, and a delay as leaving the possibility for more new homes and other buildings to be built close to old wells.
Nearly 300 homes in Denton are within 250 feet of a gas well. A staff analysis found another 600 homes currently sit within 500 feet of a gas well.
Kevin Bankhead of Allegiance Hillview said he opposed increasing the setback distance altogether, citing, in part, current homeowners’ stake in the change.
“They have not been noticed,” Bankhead said.
Allegiance Hillview has joined with another major developer with plans to build 15,000 homes and 5,000 apartment units on Denton’s west side — new construction on ranches that have dozens of existing gas wells and miles of high-pressure transmission pipelines.
Commissioner Mat Pruneda laid out the political realities Wednesday night, saying that the change was initiated by the City Council and the distance was a number council members had settled upon.
“It’s taken a long time to get to 500 feet,” he said.
Michael Hennan, who lives near McKenna Park and the gas wells there, heard the concerns city officials have over risking a lawsuit from property owners who would claim that the rule essentially takes their land if they increase the setback beyond 500 feet.
“In my opinion, the 'taking' was done by the people who drilled the well,” Hennan said.
Commissioners agreed and recommended to City Council that any change to the reverse setbacks should not put existing homes in a “nonconforming” status or put any extra requirements on a homeowner to rebuild in the event of a disaster. Commissioner Jason Cole told fellow commissioners his home is one of those currently within 250 feet of a well.
The City Council is scheduled to consider the commission’s recommendation during its work session Tuesday.