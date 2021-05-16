Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that as of 3:02 p.m. all closures have now reopened.
The city of Denton closed multiple roads and intersections due to high water from storms around midday Sunday, but by 3 p.m. all closures were reopened.
The three intersections closed as of 1 p.m. included Mingo Road at Loop 288, Ryan Road at Monte Carlo Lane, and Congress Street at Denton Street. North Locust Street was also closed between its 600 and 1200 blocks Sunday.
By 1:44 p.m., the city announced at that the only remaining closure was the intersection of Mingo Road at Loop 288, and by 3 p.m. all roads were open once again.