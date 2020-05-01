City parks and recreation staff announced in a memo to City Council Friday that they will open city tennis courts this weekend to comply with the latest statewide orders.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott relaxed some social distancing restrictions with his latest orders Monday, calling out tennis courts in particular for re-opening.
The city plans to remind tennis players of best practices for social distancing with the re-opening.
The city staff have already told council members they are re-evaluating some options for parks facilities and programs this summer and are expected to provide an update during Tuesday's council work session.