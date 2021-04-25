For the first time in almost two years, Denton’s aquatic facilities will begin reopening in May, along with the city’s recreation centers.
“In regard to Water Works Park and the Denton Civic Center pool, neither of those has seen operations since they were closed down in September 2019,” Monica Martin of the Parks and Recreation Department said. “We’re prepping the pool to open. The operation here at Water Works is quite extensive.”
The city and Denton ISD manage the natatorium at Water Works. It has been open to district programs and some adult activities since October.
“When we went back to school … the natatorium opened for school district use,” Martin said. “The high school swim team can come in and practice and host ISD events. In October, the city expanded the operations to include public swimming … for adults 16 and up.”
But on May 29, visitors of all ages will be allowed into the building that is separate from the water park. Both are owned by the city.
“The water park will open for a preview on May 22-23,” Martin said. “And it will be open seven days a week on May 29. The same will apply for the Civic Center pool, but there is no sneak preview for that.”
Water Works is on East Sherman Drive, near Hartlee Field Road. It has four large slides that empty into pools, a wave pool, two children’s slides, a lazy river, sand volleyball area, children’s play pool and cabanas.
Martin said that social distancing will still be required, and temperature checks will be done before visitors are allowed to enter the building.
At the Denton Civic Center, birthday party reservations may resume, as well as cabana and after-hours rentals at the pool.
Meanwhile, the rec centers have reopened in phases since March. On May 3, Denton Civic Center, Denia Center and Denton Senior Center will open.
“They’re not at full capacity, but they have been opening and do have some business,” Denton City Council member Birdia Johnson said. “People are re-socializing well into it, but I’m not yet to the point where I’m going to do that. However, it is an individual decision, and we can’t regulate people.”
Nikki Sassenus, assistant director of Parks and Recreation, said that CDC guidelines will continue to be followed as rec facilities reopen.
“While it may be exciting to get back to some sense of normalcy, guests to our facilities can still expect to see COVID safety practices in place including masking, social distancing, and enhanced cleaning and sanitation efforts,” she said. “We are excited to be reopening our facilities and programs to serve the community, and we look forward to a great summer.”
For a complete list of city properties that have reopened and are scheduled to reopen, visit cityofdenton.com.