Feedback from Denton residents is being sought on how city officials should spend $11 million of American Rescue Plan money — half of what it will ultimately receive.
The funds, according to the city, may be used to mitigate the adverse impact of the pandemic, provide “premium pay to eligible essential workers” and invest in such infrastructure as water, sewer and broadband.
“That discussion on May 25 with City Council was about the desire to see if we could gather some community feedback on the topic and on the use of funds,” said Ryan Adams, director of customer service and public affairs. “Given the time frame that is associated with the funding, we felt that a general survey was the best way to get that feedback.”
The $11 million of the more than $23 million of federal funding became available in May. The rest of that is expected to be available in May 2022.
“The survey opened on June 8,” Adams said. “And we hope to go to June 18. If we have the opportunity to extend it, we will certainly do so.”
He said that survey results received so far have not been reviewed and won’t be until the survey window closes.
To participate in the survey, visit cityofdenton.com.