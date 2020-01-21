Denton police said an officer shot and killed a person Tuesday morning during a disturbance call at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Inman Street.
Responding to the call just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, police said the man held a frying pan and a meat clever and advanced on officers before one officer shot him, according to a police news release. Police said an officer used a stun gun on the man, but it did not stop the man. An officer then shot the man, Denton police said.
A Denton officer was taken to a Denton hospital because he was stabbed during the exchange, police said. The department said the officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting as Denton police conduct their own internal investigation. The officer who shot the man was placed on administrative leave, which the department said is standard practice in these types of cases.
The new year already had seen two shooting deaths prior to Tuesday's incident, which was the first fatal shooting of 2020 involving police. In October, a Denton police officer was hospitalized by gunfire and continues his recovery from severe injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.