This story was updated at noon to reflect the identity of the man who was shot.
A Denton police officer shot and killed a man in his early 20s Tuesday morning during a disturbance call at The Forum apartment complex in the 200 block of Inman Street, police said.
A Denton officer was taken to a Denton hospital because they were stabbed during the exchange, police said. At 10:20 a.m., Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said the officer was expected to leave the hospital Tuesday.
The man shot was identified by family members online as Darius J. Tarver, 23. He is currently enrolled as a student at the University of North Texas, a school spokeswoman said.
Describing a chaotic scene, Denton police said Tarver held a frying pan and a meat cleaver as he allegedly advanced on officers down a stairwell of an apartment building. Officers were on scene at around 3 a.m. to 911 calls reporting a man was causing a disturbance and shattering hallway light fixtures.
Police said an officer used a stun gun on Tarver, but it did not stop him. The authorities also said Tarver did not follow officers’ demands to stop and drop the items. An officer then shot Tarver, Denton police said.
Two of Tarver's roommates talked to reporters outside the apartment building as police continued their investigation. They described Tarver as a college student whose behavior became “erratic” in just the last week.
Roommate Jeremy Taylor said he called the police shortly after he woke up early Tuesday morning and found large furniture barricading a hallway inside their apartment unit. He said Tarver was uncharacteristically “sporadic” but was not acting aggressively toward him.
“He wasn’t aggressive toward me,” Taylor said. “He just seemed out of it.”
Taylor said officers arrived quickly after his 911 call. He said he did not see Tarver advance on the officers because he ran from the building. He heard gunshots and started crying, he said.
Kenton Nelson, another roommate, said the Tarver's behavior changed last weekend, about the same time he was injured in a car crash.
“He went from normal, ‘Hey, how you doing,’ to just everywhere, to just all over the place, eyes large and so forth, just not functional,” Nelson said. “Up until last weekend, very coherent, real good guy. He’d cook for you, come check on you, see if you need anything. Worked hard, worked two jobs and then ... last weekend something occurred and changed all that.”
Nelson said he is a student at the University of North Texas. Both Nelson and Taylor were seen speaking with police just before talking with reporters.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting as Denton police conduct their own internal investigation. The officer who shot Tarver was placed on administrative leave, which the department said is standard practice in these types of cases. The officer was not identified. It was not clear as to whether the injured officer was the one who shot Tarver or another officer, as the investigation continues.
This is the third shooting death in Denton in 2020, and the first shooting death by police. In October, another Denton police officer was hospitalized by gunfire and continues his recovery from severe injuries.
This story will be updated.