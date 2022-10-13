The Denton police officer charged with public intoxication and exposing his genitals in public was arrested Monday next to his home in Wise County, booking records indicate.
Officer Brandon Lee Chapman, 39, was hired in 2013 and has been on military leave for about 2½ years. He had not been working in any capacity at the Denton Police Department at the time of his arrest. Following his arrest, he was placed on unpaid administrative leave as an internal investigation ensues.
Chapman was arrested by the Wise County Sheriff's Office at about 12:02 a.m. Monday. He was booked into the Wise County jail but posted bond at about 10:17 a.m. that day. He was being held in lieu of $400 bail on each charge.
He was arrested at an address next door to the address listed as his residence in Newark, according to his book-in records.
The Denton Police Department, in a tweet Wednesday night, referred questions regarding the nature of Chapman’s alleged offenses and arrest to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.
(1/2) Denton PD was recently notified that another agency arrested a Denton police officer for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. The officer has been on military leave for approximately 2.5 years and has not worked in any capacity at Denton PD in that time. pic.twitter.com/q9BWbbU5pM
On Thursday, the Denton Record-Chronicle requested all records related to Chapman's arrest. The Wise County Sheriff's Office responded by providing Chapman's book-in affidavit, which included the list of charges and basic information but no narrative or description of the alleged incidents that led to his arrest. The Sheriff's Office also forwarded a letter that was sent to the Attorney General's office seeking an exemption to publicly disclosing additional information, saying "the report contains highly intimate or embarrassing facts about a person's private affairs such that its release would be highly objectionable to a reasonable person and is no legitimate concern to the public."
The letter to the AG's office also cites known exemptions for dates of birth and driver's license numbers.
The Record-Chronicle responded asking that the Sheriff's Office release any additional information not considered exempt from public disclosure while the AG's office considers its request. In response, the Sheriff's Office provided the same book-in affidavit provided initially.
A civil servant may enter military service through an initial voluntary enlistment or be recalled to duty through an involuntary activation, according to state and federal guidelines. They can receive 15 days of paid leave per year.
Voluntary leave exceeding 15 days is unpaid unless the servant uses accumulated vacation leave to continue receiving a salary. In regard to military leave, reemployment rights are dictated by federal law.
