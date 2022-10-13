Brandon Lee Chapman

The Denton police officer charged with public intoxication and exposing his genitals in public was arrested Monday next to his home in Wise County, booking records indicate.

Officer Brandon Lee Chapman, 39, was hired in 2013 and has been on military leave for about 2½ years. He had not been working in any capacity at the Denton Police Department at the time of his arrest. Following his arrest, he was placed on unpaid administrative leave as an internal investigation ensues.

