The Denton Police Department officer who shot a University of North Texas student in 2020 wasn’t indicted Thursday after a grand jury met to hear cases, according to a news release.
A Denton County grand jury met Thursday, more than a year after Darius Tarver’s death, and returned a no bill for the fatal officer-involved shooting. Tarver, 23, was shot and killed by Denton police on Jan. 21, 2020, after they were called out for a disturbance in the early morning hours.
“The internal administrative investigation will conclude in the next 30 days and will determine whether training and department policies were followed,” a statement from the Police Department said. “The involved officer remains on administrative duty pending the outcome of the internal investigation. Darius’ death was a profound loss for our community and a tragedy for all involved. We extend our condolences to the Tarver family during this difficult time.”
The Police Department referred other questions to the Denton County District Attorney’s Office. A call to the district attorney’s office wasn’t immediately returned Thursday afternoon. While police have named the four officers that responded to the call, they have not released which officer shot Tarver.
Tarver’s father, Kevin Tarver, said in a phone call Thursday no one at the district attorney’s office or the Denton Police Department had reached out to him about the case coming before a grand jury.
“All I have to say is I know it’s all about corruption,” Kevin Tarver said. “It’s been nothing but lies since the very beginning. The custodial report contradicts everything that happened to my son. Denton PD has lied and murdered my son. It’s a complete injustice in the life of my son.”
Tarver was a student at UNT studying to earn a second bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Friends and family told the Denton Record-Chronicle in 2020 that he’d been acting differently in the days before his death, which followed a car crash that sent him to the hospital.
Tarver was a Black man shot by police, which sparked outrage in the Denton community members who urged the Police Department to release the body camera footage for the night of his death.
At a news conference on March 5, 2020, six weeks after Tarver’s death, Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon released the 13-minute video showing Tarver’s encounter with police from body camera footage and defended the officers’ actions.
Residents at The Forum Apartments called 911 that night — one reporting a man breaking light fixtures in the hall and one of Tarver’s roommates reporting Tarver barricaded one of the doors in their apartment.
Police shot Tarver with a stun gun and the young man then swung a meat cleaver at an officer, Dixon said at the conference, after he didn’t follow commands to drop what he was holding. Video shows Tarver fall to the ground after being shot with a gun, repeating “my heavenly father,” as police tell him not to move. He was shot two more times and later pronounced dead.