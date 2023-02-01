MLK Jr. Rec Center (copy)
Amid the winter storm this week, local nonprofits are struggling to support the needs of the unsheltered community, with limited access to warming centers. Typically, the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, seen here, is open but has been closed since Monday due to the weather. Now, local shelters are overcrowded.

 DRC file photo

With the ice storm warning in effect until Thursday at 9 a.m., Denton Basic Service Center has been doing its best to help the unsheltered community through this difficult time.

Many of their clients are struggling to keep warm and fed at the encampments around town, said Jane Piper-Lunt, founder of Denton Basic Service Center.

