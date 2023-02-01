With the ice storm warning in effect until Thursday at 9 a.m., Denton Basic Service Center has been doing its best to help the unsheltered community through this difficult time.
Many of their clients are struggling to keep warm and fed at the encampments around town, said Jane Piper-Lunt, founder of Denton Basic Service Center.
The city has had only two warming stations available this week — the new Denton community shelter on Loop 288 and the Salvation Army — for those experiencing homelessness, which homeless advocates claim far exceed the 444 reported in 2022 by United Way for Denton County.
Denton's city facilities, such as recreation centers and libraries, that typically act as warming shelters have been closed since Monday due to the weather.
Both warming stations are close to capacity. At the community shelter, they have no beds available but do have 24 cots available, Stuart Birdseye, a spokesperson for the city, told the Denton Record-Chronicle Wednesday.
The Salvation Army, Birdseye added, doesn’t have any beds available for men at the shelter near Downtown but did have four beds available for women as well as one family room on Wednesday afternoon.
But for unsheltered people who might struggle with social anxiety or have issues with community shelter staff or other homeless people seeking shelter there, Piper-Lunt said there are no options for them to stay warm other than bundled in their tents.
“They’re not dead yet, but I imagine they feel like it,” Piper-Lunt said.
Piper-Lunt doesn’t know why the city won’t open the Martin Luther King Jr. Rec Center, which has been used as a third warming station in the past.
“That used to always be the solution,” Piper-Lunt said. “I have old photos of when [former council members] Paul [Meltzer] and Keely [Briggs] used to get it open. The staff refuses to do it now.”
Homeless advocate Tracy “Mama T” Duckworth agreed and pointed out that a smaller place like the MLK rec center serving as a warming station would help because it would be less overwhelming for people who are struggling with mental health issues like social anxiety.
“There are too many people there [at the Loop 288 shelter],” Duckworth said. “It’s overwhelming for staff and residents.
"No activities, no classes and no Bible study. Nothing to do. Just a whole bunch of screwed up people with a lot of anxiety and too much stress on staff and residents and nothing to do but look at each other.”
In an email to the Denton Record-Chronicle, Birdseye shared that on Tuesday night, 82 men and 36 women sought shelter at the community shelter and 61 cots being used, while the Salvation Army hosted 17 men and 14 women but zero families.
“There are no plans to open another warming station at this point,” Birdseye said.
Piper-Lunt said she'd heard that the new shelter has been overwhelming for some in the unsheltered community but pointed out that the community shelter staff is doing the best that they can.
Wendy McGee, executive director of Our Daily Bread which organizes the shelter with Monsignor King Outreach Center, claimed that they do have limited staff and volunteers due to the road conditions, but they’re making it work — though they are missing out on almost a week’s worth of food donations since they had to suspend regular food pickups.
“Many guests are pitching in and helping serve in volunteer positions,” McGee said in a Wednesday afternoon email. “Their contributions are very helpful and are greatly appreciated.”
Denton Basic Service Center is also pitching in to help the unsheltered community with food. Piper-Lunt said that they were buying $100 worth of food from Killer's Tacos Wednesday afternoon and having it delivered to some of DBSC clients at the tent encampments in town, with extra available for those in need.
Two DBSC clients are an older couple living in a tent. The husband is wheelchair bound, and they’re in need of food but unable to get it.
It’s been difficult, Piper-Lunt said, to keep in contact with the homeless since the places where they normally would charge their cell phones are all closed due to the inclement weather.
Part of the problem, she said, is that it’s that time of the month when the social security benefits start hitting accounts, but they’re unable to get their food due to the weather.
Piper-Lunt also said that she contacted a council member about getting water and food to the tent camps around town. DBSC has been doing its best to keep the small food pantries around town filled and has been providing water to the unsheltered during the extreme summer temperatures.
“People are out of food and water in the camps,” Piper-Lunt said. “I know of many other camps in town in the same situation. Homeless people tend to think in 24-hour blocks and just think of getting through the night and don’t think ahead and don’t keep up with the weather reports and this kind of stuff catches them off guard.”
If you’d like to help the community shelter, check the needs list available online. McGee said they’re always in need of paper products (napkins, paper towels, toilet tissue), cleaning supplies and trash bags. Food donations would also be appreciated, as are monetary donations.
Click here for more information and to donate or help Denton Basic Service Center.
