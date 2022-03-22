As a humanitarian immigration legal services agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice since 2003, Opening Doors International Services is changing lives for this generation and the next. The nonprofit provides support and immigration legal services to families and foreign nationals during their pathway to citizenship.
The organization was founded by Trinity Presbyterian Church of Denton in response to the immediate need of a man who was a lawful permanent resident and wanted to apply for citizenship.
“He made one single mistake and checked the wrong box, and without a single interview, he was set for deportation proceedings with no recourse to advocate for himself,” said Executive Director Andres Sanfuentes.
Determined to save a member of their flock, the church rallied to have his deportation proceedings withdrawn, and at the final hour, the man was removed from a bus bound to Mexico and returned to his family in Denton.
With no local immigration agency to provide ongoing services, the church decided to form an organization to meet the community need. “Now we are recognized as an accredited agency with the Department of Justice, and we help people achieve the American Dream,” Sanfuentes said.
Opening Doors provides sliding-scale legal services, connecting applicants to low-cost and pro bono attorneys through its legal clinic, and assigning volunteer case managers to each client.
“Our philosophy is to take care of each person as soon as they contact us, filling out forms, preparing for interviews, collecting support documents,” Sanfuentes said.
Opening Doors specializes in family-based immigration petitions, such as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) cases and parent/spouse sponsor applications. It also assists with specialty visas for victims of violent crimes and human trafficking, as well as citizenship applications. Although the majority of clients are Mexican nationals, applicants from other countries need the nonprofit’s help, too, and often require creative solutions.
“Many of our volunteers speak Spanish, but we don’t have a translation service,” Sanfuentes said. “Often, we depend on the client’s family leaving voicemails back and forth via messaging apps or community volunteers to help us communicate. We are neighbors helping neighbors.”
For more information, to donate or to find information about volunteering, visit odisinc.org.