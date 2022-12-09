He was fleeing sexual violence when the North Texas high school student left El Salvador, a Central American country known for gang violence, corrupt politicians and police who look the other way when a crime is reported. He made the dangerous migrant trip to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas in hopes of finding asylum.
And yet he wasn’t alone. In 2021, nearly 6,000 Salvadorians fled El Salvador for the International border in South Texas, according to Worlddata.info.
When he arrived in North Texas, he sought help from Opening Doors International, a Denton nonprofit that has been offering humanitarian and immigration legal services to North Texas immigrants since 2003. It’s one of the only North Texas nonprofits in Denton recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice to represent clients before the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.
“Right now, he has had a lot of support,” said Karina Saucedo, a volunteer at Opening Doors International and a recent graduate of the master’s program in Women and Gender Studies at the University of North Texas. “He was a graduating senior and had some teachers who were really supportive.”
Finding work as a refugee seeking asylum, Saucedo said, is difficult even when they receive their work permit, but to receive one, they have to start their I-589 asylum applications. It can be a costly and unfamiliar process for refugees who often leave their possessions behind since the U.S. government doesn’t provide court-appointed attorneys in a legal system with a backlog of nearly a million asylum cases, said Andrés Leopoldo Pacheco Sanfuentes, the executive director of Opening Doors International Services.
In late November, the Texas Bar Foundation, the nation’s largest charitably-funded bar foundation, gifted a $10,000 grant to Opening Doors International Services in collaboration with Refugee Support Network to offer help to asylum seekers like the North Texas high school student in "Pro Se Asylum Clinic," a volunteer-driven legal clinic.
“Contrary to popular opinion, it is not like the Border Patrol doesn’t let everyone in,” Pacheco Sanfuentes said. “They try to keep as many people as they can out of the country. But if somebody comes in and says, ‘Look, I’m afraid of going back to my country because I might be killed,’ by law they have to give an interview and they have to let them in. Once they’re in, they go through immigration proceedings. So they are the type who would participate in this. Their only recourse is to file for asylum and eventually win their case.”
As part of the Pro Se Asylum Clinic, volunteers like Saucedo will help refugees to complete their I-589 asylum applications. They’re guided through the process of filing it “Pro Se, that is, without legal representation, since most of them have no financial means to hire private immigration attorneys, and nonprofit agencies don’t have enough capacity to represent all in need,” Opening Doors International Services pointed out in a recent press release.
Pacheco Sanfuentes said that a reasonable rate for private immigration attorneys in Dallas is about $5,000, but in some parts of Oklahoma, they’ve been known to charge $20,000.
“It’s subject to the marketplace,” he said.
Opening Doors International began its collaboration with Refugee Support Network in 2021 after what they call a “period of dormancy due to COVID-19” and the former Trump administration’s policies such as Title 42 and the Migrant Protection Protocol.
Also known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy, the Migrant Protection Protocol only allowed 521 refugees among the 42,012 cases in 2020 to receive asylum in the U.S. from the danger they were fleeing, according to the American Immigration Council. President Joe Biden suspended the policy indefinitely shortly after he took office.
Opening Doors International Services and Refugee Support Network applied for the grant from the Texas Bar Foundation this year. Pacheco Sanfuentes said they were assigned a couple of bar members who interviewed them and became advocates for them to receive the grant. Since 1965, the foundation has awarded more than $24 million in grants, Opening Doors International Services pointed out in its late November press release.
“Working in collaboration with ODIS and especially with its student volunteers, RSN has been able to reopen a window of hope to the immigrant community,” Ana M. Fores Tamayo, the Refugee Support Network executive director, said in the press release. “This wonderful grant has given us additional funds in order to do more outreach to distressed asylum seekers. Moreover, it will allow us to more holistically coordinate our remote services with our face-to-face encounters so that we can complete the process and carry it through to its fruition in a timely manner.”
Even with the help to file the I-589 asylum application, refugees still have a difficult time and a long wait to receive the protection they seek.
In the case of the North Texas high school student, Saucedo said that the student received an opportunity to get his work permit in about six months but must wait until 2024 before his asylum case reaches a courtroom.
With this new grant, Opening Doors International Services and the Refugee Support Network are planning to start helping more people early next year. They’ve been offering virtual clinics and plan to start offering in-person clinics in 2023.
They’ve also been partnering with GRACE Grapevine, a nonprofit relief agency, to offer help to refugees from countries such as Venezuelan in the North Texas area.
“For every person that we help, it’s typically a family involved and for every application, two or four people involved, a couple of family members who are adults,” Pacheco Sanfuentes said. “Asylum cases could benefit up to 10 people in just one case. It’s a good thing to work on the small scale at the micro level, providing direct help and not getting lost in the weeds of current politics and policy.”
