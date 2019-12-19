Homeowners and renters in the Green Tree Estates Mobile Home Park may have been surprised to lose access to running water last month, but state officials knew for at least five years that the well owner wanted to shut down.
Don Roddy, owner and operator of the neighborhood’s public water supply, told state officials in 2014 that he wanted out of the water business, state records show. His business was already in the cross hairs of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality back then. Inspectors had visited the year before and gave him a long to-do list to get the Green Tree public water supply in order.
Roddy did not return a call for comment Thursday.
State inspectors conducted a comprehensive review of the public water supply in 2013. At the time, Green Tree had 30 connections serving about 90 people. Roddy had been trying to sell the mobile home park and its public water supply.
The privately owned system had a spotty compliance history, with violations dating back to 2006. The many violations included failing to provide proof that the public water supply was being monitored for contaminants.
Inspectors also cited Green Tree for failing to have a licensed operator running the system, a serious violation that triggers immediate enforcement action.
In 2013, Roddy told state inspectors he had completed the water operator course and needed only to take the test to become licensed. Then, in 2014, he told TCEQ that he wanted to shut down.
Violations continued to pile up in 2014 and 2015. Green Tree and Roddy received notices of violations almost monthly for failing to monitor chlorine levels, failing to test for contaminants — including lead and copper — and failing to notify Green Tree customers of those violations or provide them with the annual consumer report required by federal law.
A state inspector told Roddy that as long as Green Tree served at least 25 people, the business was still subject to rules and regulations for operating a public water supply. According to an August 2014 report from a training specialist at the Texas Rural Water Association, Roddy told him that he planned to lower the population the system served by removing mobile homes as they were vacated and not allowing additional people to occupy current homes.
Roddy told state officials that he required new homeowners and new renters to sign a service agreement. He owns about half of the lots in the mobile home park, according to county records. The other half of the lots are owned by other people. City officials believe a few of those homes on those lots are owner-occupied.
The city offered water service to Green Tree when it annexed the land about 10 years ago. According to state records, Roddy told state inspectors it was too costly to hook up Green Tree to the city and he planned to continue as a public water supply.
In March 2015, a state inspector agreed that the population served by the system had diminished enough — 13 connections serving 22 people — that it could cease as a public water supply.
State records show no additional enforcement actions against Green Tree from that point.
In July, city officials complained to state inspectors that Green Tree was still operating as a public water supply. A state inspector came back out and did another population count. The inspector tallied 26 people being served, initially confirming the city’s complaint that Green Tree was still functioning as a public water supply. Roddy told inspectors he had at least one unauthorized connection to the system, which ostensibly got the head count back under the regulatory limit.
Green Tree residents, many of whom are primarily Spanish-speaking, said those head counts were incorrect and that about 50 men, women and children live in the neighborhood.
Brian McGovern, a TCEQ spokesman, declined to answer whether the agency had sufficient authority to notify the neighborhood that their public water supply was no longer.
He referred questions to the Public Utilities Commission instead.
City officials complained to the PUC last summer that the neighborhood did not receive sufficient notice that they would lose their supply of running water. The agency sent a representative to the first neighborhood meeting organized by the city but did not otherwise get involved.
With the neighborhood and the city left holding the bag, Mayor Chris Watts declared a public emergency, giving the city more options to bring water to the neighborhood for a limited amount of time.
For now, the city is delivering non-potable water to tanks outside individual homes three times a week so that the residents can pump running water inside. Beginning in February, residents with one tank will pay $20.59 per month for the water, or $37.75 per month for those with two tanks.
Members of the city staff met with neighborhood representatives Thursday afternoon and walked them through the steps toward a long-term solution.
Several families indicated a willingness to pay for a city meter and do the work needed to tap their homes to the city's water supply. But the families who rent may have to convince the owner of their home to make the investment, said Mario Canizares, deputy city manager.
The Denton chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens has been helping with the city's need for real estate records. Lilyan Prado-Carrillo, Denton chapter president, told city staff that the county provided a copy of the deed which says that those who own lots own the roads — and therefore could agree to easements. Prado-Carrillo said that was the only real estate record the county could produce for the mobile home park. Larry Collister, first assistant city attorney, said the city may need more documentation to be assured that any new water lines for the neighborhood would be considered legal.
The local response to the emergency is expected to be back on the City Council agenda Feb. 4.