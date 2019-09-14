The Denton residential neighborhood between the University of North Texas and the downtown Square moved forward Saturday in being recommended for the National Register of Historic Places.
The State Board of Review of the Texas Historical Commission met in Denton on Saturday to approve 14 locations around Texas for the National Register of Historic Places. The national register recognizes a property's historical or architectural significance and notes that it’s worthy of preservation.
The board members and chairman voted to recommend the neighborhood for the National Register of Historic Places. Once approved by the National Park Service, the John B. Denton College Neighborhood will be listed as a historic place by early 2020.
Randy Hunt of Historic Denton has been working on several applications for historic places in Denton, one which will include the downtown Square.
“I focused on the people who built these homes,” Hunt said of the nearly 350 homes in the neighborhood. “A neighborhood is where people built homes. It’s where people live.”
The presentation Saturday at Emily Fowler Central Library showed the district is a residential neighborhood that captures the history of American residential architecture. A chart shown during outlined several kinds of architectural styles and noted that the houses in the neighborhood represent various styles from Queen Anne to Modernistic.
“When I first turned all this stuff in, the Texas Historical Commission was amazed at how many Craftsman styles there are [in the neighborhood],” Hunt said.
The neighborhood’s application is named after John B. Denton College, which stood at the corner of present-day Denton and Oak streets from 1901 to 1904.
Gregory Smith, the coordinator of federal programs with the commission, said he knew they had to have a meeting in Denton after they visited in February.
During the presentation, Smith said a majority of the houses were completed by the Great Depression and that there hasn’t been a lot of tear-down.
If approved, the homeowners in this district whose properties are producing income, whether through rent or business, can receive certain tax credits to make improvements on the buildings that are similar to the original work on the building, Smith said.