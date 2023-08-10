Clear skies. Low 82F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear skies. Low 82F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: August 11, 2023 @ 4:00 pm
Denton residents swim in one of the pools at Denton Natatorium.
Digital reporter
Starting Monday, Aug. 14, the Denton Natatorium will return to operating under normal school year hours.
The center is a joint-use facility between the Denton Independent School District and Denton Parks and Recreation. Denton ISD uses the facility for swim meets, practices and water polo matches.
Due to Denton ISD use, locker rooms at the Natatorium will be closed to the public Monday through Friday at these times: 6:45-7 a.m., 8:45-9 a.m., 3:15-3:30 pm and 5:30-5:45 p.m.
The updated hours are as follows:
Leisure pool
Mondays: 5:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tuesdays: 5:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Wednesdays: 5:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Thursdays: 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m. (and water slide will be open 5-8 p.m.)
Fridays: 5:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturdays: noon-6 p.m.
Competition pool
Note: Lane availability will vary daily. Circle swim is encouraged.
Mondays: 5:30-6:55 a.m., 9 a.m.-3:15 p.m., 5:30-8 p.m.
Tuesdays: 5:30-6:55 a.m., 9 a.m.-3:15 p.m.
Wednesdays: 5:30-6:55 a.m., 9 a.m.-3:15 p.m., 5:30-8 p.m.
Thursdays: 5:30-6:55 a.m., 9 a.m.-3:15 p.m., 5:30-8 p.m.
Fridays: 5:30-6:55 a.m., 9 a.m.-3:15 p.m.
Saturdays: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sundays: noon-6 p.m. through Sept. 3. Starting Sept. 10, 1-5 p.m.
Other special dates:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Your weekly guide to surviving college and thriving in Denton.
Make sure you're prepared with the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage of Denton County's key races, and the candidates in the running for them.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Receive information from our advertisers or special DR-C offers.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.