Denton residents swim in one of the pools at Denton Natatorium.

 DRC file photo

Starting Monday, Aug. 14, the Denton Natatorium will return to operating under normal school year hours.

The center is a joint-use facility between the Denton Independent School District and Denton Parks and Recreation. Denton ISD uses the facility for swim meets, practices and water polo matches.

