Denton has made another top 10 list: WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranked Denton No. 9 on a list of the best places to buy a house in the United States.
When broken down by city size, Denton was ranked third in the small cities category nationwide.
The study evaluated 24 metrics across two categories, the city's real estate market and the affordability and economic environment. Optics ranged from home sales turnover rates to job growth.
Frisco, which is partially in Denton County, ranked third on the national list.
