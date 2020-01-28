The Denton County chapter of the NAACP invites voters to meet county office hopefuls in a candidate forum on Saturday, Feb. 8.
The event begins with a meet-and-greet at 10 a.m. An open question-and-answer session begins at 10:30 a.m. and runs until noon. A moderator will keep the candidate's answers at one minute. Candidates will also give closing statements.
The event is being held at the training center at City Hall East, 719 E. Hickory.
For more information, email Denton NAACP President Willie Hudspeth at hudspethwd@gmail.com.