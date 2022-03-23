Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
The Denton County branch of the NAACP will hold its annual candidate forum on April 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. via Zoom.
The event is designed as a nonpartisan forum for local school board, city council and mayoral candidates to answer questions and potentially earn some votes.
Candidates must RSVP by 5 p.m. on March 28 by emailing Willie Hudspeth at hudspethwd@gmail.com.
— Marshall Reid
MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.
