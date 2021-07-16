A Denton man who allegedly killed a woman and then took an Uber to Dallas was indicted Thursday by a grand jury on a charge of capital murder.
Simeon Bonilla, 22, who was arrested on April 28, accused of killing a 19-year-old Denton woman. The Denton Police Department was dispatched to a domestic disturbance around 1:41 p.m. that afternoon when a caller reported seeing a man physically forcing a woman into a vehicle near Interstate 35E and McCormick Street.
Authorities said the victim, Cassity Danae Hinojosa, appeared to be covered in blood. Police found the vehicle she was in, determined she had a gunshot wound and paramedics transported her to a local hospital. Hinojosa was pronounced dead at a hospital around 3:50 p.m. and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide.
Denton police searched the area around the University of North Texas for Bonilla that afternoon. They said he was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts and a single white shoe. A resident in the area told Denton police they arranged an Uber ride for Bonilla to Dallas, unaware he’d been involved in a shooting.
The Dallas Police Department found Bonilla and Denton police detained him when he arrived at his Dallas destination.
Denton County records show Bonilla served time in the Denton County Jail on a theft-related charge. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
Bonilla has been sitting in the Denton County Jail since April 29 on the murder charge. His bail amount is $500,000.
Bonilla is the first person to be charged with murder in a Denton death this year.