Denton City Council

At the Tuesday City Council work session, Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth made a two-minute pitch about allowing city staff and the city attorney to draft an ordinance that would remove people who are critical of the city or in active litigation against the city from boards or commissions.

It would also prevent litigants and people adverse to the city from serving on boards or commissions.

