“If enacted, this legislation would help the first responders afford to live in the community they serve,” Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth wrote in his Dec. 14 letter to U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess. “Programs such as the HELPER Act are even more important as Denton continues to grow and housing costs increase.”

Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth sent U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, a letter seeking Burgess’ co-sponsorship of a bipartisan bill that will provide first responders and elementary and secondary school teachers with insurance for one-time, low-cost mortgages. Hudspeth’s effort to garner support comes at a time when buying a home is often unaffordable in Denton.

The bipartisan bill, HR 3172, is known as the Homes for Every Local Protector, Educator and Responder (HELPER) Act. It was introduced by U.S. Reps. John H. Rutherford, Al Lawson, Bonnie Watson Coleman and John Katko and created to help many of the nation’s first responders and educators who are now facing financial obstacles when trying to buy a home and unable to find affordable homeownership in the communities that they serve, as pointed out on the HELPER Act of 2021 informative brief.

Gerard Hudspeth
Michael Burgess

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

