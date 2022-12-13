At the Tuesday City Council work session, Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth made a two-minute pitch about allowing city staff and the city attorney to draft an ordinance that would remove people who are critical of the city or in active litigation against the city from boards or commissions.
It would also prevent litigants and people adverse to the city from serving on boards or commissions.
Hudspeth’s request came a week after he tried and failed to remove a former council member, Alison Maguire, from the Denton County Transportation Authority board and the Denton County Behavioral Health Leadership Team.
Maguire was recalled by voters in District 4 in early November. She remained on the DCTA board and the Denton County Behavioral Health Leadership Team by a split vote of 3-3 at the Dec. 6 City Council meeting.
During the two-minute pitch Tuesday, Hudspeth claimed he was trying to follow other cities that had passed similar ordinances and following “what was asked of us to do and just be fiscally responsible with taxpayer money and unbiased.”
“I don’t see it to be controversial,” Hudspeth said.
The council couldn’t come to a consensus and his motion to allow the staff and the city attorney to draft the ordinance failed.
Maguire, who was in attendance at the work session, was thankful that it didn’t reach consensus. She said she worried that the ordinance would have prevented people from interacting with their government or serving the city.
Maguire said her litigation against the city doesn’t involve her seeking damages.
In June, Maguire filed a lawsuit against the city after it allowed the recall election to move forward. More on that issue can be found here.
On Tuesday, Maguire’s attorney, Richard Gladden, told the Record-Chronicle that he received a letter from an appellate court on Nov. 30, requesting that he file a response showing grounds for continuing the litigation by Dec. 12.
“The court is concerned that it lacks jurisdiction over this appeal, because the relief sought by appellants — temporary and permanent injunctive relief from a recall election on November 8, 2022 — appears to have been rendered moot by the November 8 election that recalled appellant Alison Maguire,” the court wrote in a Nov. 30 letter.
Gladden filed his response, claiming the recall election has not rendered the appeal moot because Robson Ranch residents, when they signed the recall petition, “were not ‘qualified voters of the constituency of the councilmember whose removal [was] sought’,” according to Gladden’s Dec. 11 response to the Court of Appeals, Second Judicial District of Texas.
In his Dec. 11 response, Gladden further explained that by claiming the December 2021 redrawn district lines went into immediate effect instead of when Maguire’s term would have ended in May 2023, the city had silenced 5,839 voters who were eligible to vote for her since they had originally voted for her to represent them.
Gladden said he plans to file a new lawsuit contesting the election results if the appeal is dismissed.
“You can’t prevent people from voting and then say it was a fair election,” Gladden said.
At the council work session Tuesday afternoon, District 3 Councilmember Jesse Davis said he was fine with having a conversation about the mayor’s request but claimed it was a medium-to-low priority for him. He was also concerned about how someone would define “adverse” to the city. He warned there is “scar tissue” surrounding this issue and said people would think it was about current events (i.e. Maguire).
“It is not,” Davis said. “We don’t want someone on the parks board who is suing the city for a slip and fall at the park. We can have the conversation and see what other cities are doing in this space.”
Davis was among those who voted to remove Maguire from her positions on the DCTA board and the Denton County Behavioral Health Leadership Team.
At-large place 6 Councilmember Chris Watts, who also voted to remove Maguire from those posts, said he needs more information about Hudspeth’s request. For example, he wanted to know whether Hudspeth proposed to bar litigants only from boards that pertained to the litigation, or whether the mayor’s proposal was broader.
Watts said there are a lot of unknowns, and he wasn’t in favor of drafting an ordinance yet. But he also wasn’t against finding out what other cities have done.
Watts reiterated Davis’ claim that this issue wasn’t related to Maguire.
Councilmembers Brandon Chase McGee, Brian Beck and Vicki Byrd, all of whom voted to allow Maguire to continue serving in her positions, had nothing to say about Hudspeth’s request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.