Denton Mayor Chris Watts has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a news release.
“I ask everyone in our community to continue to treat this virus seriously and take all necessary precautions over the Thanksgiving holiday to protect your loved ones and help stem the spread of this virus,” he said in the release.
Watts self-quarantined after he learned that he may have been exposed to the virus. He tested positive more than a week ago, and his work as mayor will be limited as he receives care, according to the release.
Watts is scheduled to leave the Denton City Council after results from the Dec. 8 runoff election for mayor are certified.
Citing privacy reasons, the city released no other information.
