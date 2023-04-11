A Denton man with neo-Nazi beliefs was sentenced Tuesday to 24 months in federal prison for interstate communication of a threat after he sent a threatening message to the Anti-Defamation League, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston from the Eastern District of Texas has announced. The ADL, a Jewish civil rights organization, is based in New York.
Anthony Joseph Hammer, 34, pleaded guilty on May 3, 2022, nearly a year after he sent the threatening message to the ADL, according to Tuesday’s news release:
“Come and find me,” Hammer wrote in the July 28, 2021, message. “Come after me. Come hunt me down. This is me. This is really me. All of my info. I will kill all of you Zionist pigs. 4th reich soon.”
The FBI arrested Hammer in early 2022.
Hammer was already under investigation for threatening calls he made to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, according to the release. Hammer made seven calls to Wolf’s office requesting to speak to the governor. When staff members refused to put his call through, Hammer repeatedly threatened to kill Wolf and his staff members, the release states. This was taken into consideration in calculating Hammer’s sentence in the Eastern District of Texas.
CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.