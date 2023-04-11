A Denton man with neo-Nazi beliefs was sentenced Tuesday to 24 months in federal prison for interstate communication of a threat after he sent a threatening message to the Anti-Defamation League, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston from the Eastern District of Texas has announced. The ADL, a Jewish civil rights organization, is based in New York.

Anthony Joseph Hammer, 34, pleaded guilty on May 3, 2022, nearly a year after he sent the threatening message to the ADL, according to Tuesday’s news release:

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

