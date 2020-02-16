Michael Lynch, 36, was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday, according to the Denton Police Department.
Allison Beckwith, a police spokeswoman, said Lynch has cognitive disabilities and takes medication for a seizure condition.
Lynch is a 5’8” white male weighing roughly 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, red plaid shirt, blue jeans and a cowboy hat. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
According to a social media post from the police department, Lynch walked away from his group home in the 3600 block of Andalusian Drive in Denton. He has been known to ask strangers for rides.
If Lynch is seen, please call 911 to report his location.
As of Sunday evening, Lynch had not been entered into the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse available online.